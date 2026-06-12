TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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May 2026

Graham Platner, Controversial Senate Candidate
I like to drop something significant every Wednesday, but I’m still working on a piece about Graham Platner, who has inspired both great hope and great…
  Sebastian Junger
THE SECRET TO GOOD WRITING
Dispatches, by Michael Herr
  Sebastian Junger
TRIBE With Sebastian Junger - Episode 4 - Richard Wrangham
Is warfare "natural" to humans?
  Sebastian Junger
46:11
THE SECRET TO GREAT WRITING
The Sound And The Fury by William Faulkner
  Sebastian Junger
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN JOURNALISTS ARE KEPT AWAY FROM WAR?
No war can succeed without the truth.
  Sebastian Junger
TRIBE With Sebastian Junger - Episode #3 - Sarah Chayes
I invited my friend, colleague, and former advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Sarah Chayes on the podcast.
  Sebastian Junger
49:44
THE SECRET TO GREAT WRITING
1984 by George Orwell
  Sebastian Junger
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