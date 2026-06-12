TRIBE with Sebastian Junger
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NEW YORK TIMES HYPOCRISY WATCH
What to do when your favorite paper betrays its own values?
14 hrs ago
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Sebastian Junger
164
26
13
MANY DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS AGREE THAT PLATNER MUST GO
So Why Is He Doing So Well?
Jun 10
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Sebastian Junger
319
31
65
THE SECRET TO GOOD WRITING
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Jun 8
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Sebastian Junger
30
5
I JUST HAD BREAKFAST WITH GRAHAM PLATNER
Here is what you need to know.
Jun 3
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Sebastian Junger
1,210
54
311
THE SECRET TO GOOD WRITING
Letters from the Earth by Mark Twain
Jun 1
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Sebastian Junger
25
2
1
May 2026
Graham Platner, Controversial Senate Candidate
I like to drop something significant every Wednesday, but I’m still working on a piece about Graham Platner, who has inspired both great hope and great…
May 28
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Sebastian Junger
59
20
4
THE SECRET TO GOOD WRITING
Dispatches, by Michael Herr
May 25
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Sebastian Junger
47
10
8
TRIBE With Sebastian Junger - Episode 4 - Richard Wrangham
Is warfare "natural" to humans?
May 20
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Sebastian Junger
45
3
46:11
THE SECRET TO GREAT WRITING
The Sound And The Fury by William Faulkner
May 18
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Sebastian Junger
25
8
1
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN JOURNALISTS ARE KEPT AWAY FROM WAR?
No war can succeed without the truth.
May 13
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Sebastian Junger
94
13
24
TRIBE With Sebastian Junger - Episode #3 - Sarah Chayes
I invited my friend, colleague, and former advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Sarah Chayes on the podcast.
May 6
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Sebastian Junger
32
4
2
49:44
THE SECRET TO GREAT WRITING
1984 by George Orwell
May 4
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Sebastian Junger
30
3
3
© 2026 Sebastian Junger
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