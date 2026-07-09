TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
5d

I like to feel transported, when I read...to feel and smell and hear the dust, the whinnying , the fear. Great choice today, as always.

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Victor Juhasz's avatar
Victor Juhasz
5d

Finished Blood Meridian a short while back. Loved the use of language but had enormous difficulty trying to get a handle on the Faulkner-esque cadence of his writing. Listening to an audiobook well read was a huge assistance afterwards. I remember reading your dispatches (for Vanity Fair?) from Sierra Leone and believe that's where I first came across your journalism- and was hooked.

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