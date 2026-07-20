TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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John Britton's avatar
John Britton
3d

This essay is a gift! Thank you for this.

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David Newman's avatar
David Newman
2d

Beautiful and unsettling. His and yours. Thanks.

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