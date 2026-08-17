TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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working rich's avatar
working rich
3d

“Ripoll was swung off into eternity.” Never used swinging as a euphemism for hanging but it does sound nicer.

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
3d

Who is this artist, the painting is haunting....

I never really knew there was a history to how we pray...and people died for this...and still do.

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