TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Mary-Pat Cormier's avatar
Mary-Pat Cormier
10h

I've been waiting for this. I have read all of your other pieces on platner. They were all excellent as is this one. I feel like he is a little bit like Icarus; not only that he flew too close to the Sun, but more importantly, that he failed to realize his wings were made of wax. It's a shame that he didn't have the self-awareness- or the friends? - to signal that this was never going to "end well".

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
11h

I was impressed by the clarity of Platner's analysis, and am saddened but not totally surprised by his downfall.

For me this puts a laser beam on establishment Dem hypocrisy. They are willing to hand over *enormous* sums of American taxpayer dollars to a supremacist state that uses children for target practice, rapes, tortures, starves, and bombs 80% of all infrastructure of its "enemy's" civilians? And yet they are incensed by this.

Politics is all about perception, and these allegations do not have to stand up in a court of law. But for the sake of the integrity of these establishment Dems, I would like to see them face trial in the court of public opinion.

*What the Netanyahu govt is doing now is different in degree from what Israel has done for decades. And the Democratic establishment indulged it all, and funded it all. Disgusting.

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