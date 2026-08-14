TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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ChevyMama61's avatar
ChevyMama61
1d

I was an electrician, retired now. I feel I have felt this coming again as I worked my last 9 years in Santa Clara building data centers. Data centers have been going up for a while now, not as if this has just happened. Rather ironic that I live in Salinas a couple of miles from the Steinbeck Center in our old town.

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lucy jane n.'s avatar
lucy jane n.
17hEdited

last week i re - watched the Dust Bowl, (ken burns Pbs). then your book selection came in today. how much more can i take? i've run out of tears... because now I read about the despicable grip this administration & the the powerful have on the poor in our country, resulting in reduced snap $, reduced medical care, farmers out of work since they can't buy fertilizer because of the Iran war...there's more of course and the irony is these are the people who voted this monster in.

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