TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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David Newman's avatar
David Newman
1h

“…phrases held aloft by semi-colons like a heavy drape hung from hooks.” Great writers on great writing. What could be better? Thank you, sir.

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
3h

Thrilling, to read your reviews....breathtaking...and now I must read this book. Loved All the Pretty Horses.

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