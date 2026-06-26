That lusty pioneer blood is tamed now, broken and gelded like a wild horse and the frontier settlement. And I think that I shall never see it flowing through human veins again as it did in my Uncle Jim Brewton riding a lathered horse across his shaggy range or standing in his massive ranch house, bare of furniture as a garret, and holding together his empire of grass and cattle by the fire of his eyes.

So begins The Sea of Grass, a story of the settling and civilizing of the American West as told by a teenage boy about his rancher uncle. Towards the end of the book (Page 93 of the University of Ohio edition) we eventually come to:

At the time I thought it was only the way the cards happened to fall. But when I look back on it now, it seems immutable and fixed as a chapter out of Genesis or Exodus, with the nesters safe in their promised land; with my uncle pushed back with his cattle into the hills; with Brice Chamberlain in the seats of the mighty; and all the time the red eye of God watching from the burning bush, not to see that what was to come would humane and sweet and according to progress, but that it would be cruel and just and true according to the book of destiny which blinds a man from properly reading it until those who would dictate it are dead and fifty or a thousand years have passed.

Richter was born in Pennsylvania in 1890 and started out working at small newspapers around the state before moving to Albuquerque with his wife. His most important work was drawn from letters and journals of the settlers of Pennsylvania – his ancestors, essentially – and the recollections of the very old. Richter would have known people whose parents and grandparents survived the Indian Wars and the settling of Western Pennsylvania. That research went into a trilogy called The Awakening Land (1940-1950) about the settling of Ohio. The third volume, called The Town, won Richter a Pulitzer Prize. Along with Mark Twain, he was one of the early authors to write American vernacular as it sounded - undoubtedly taken directly from the letters and journals he had poured over. (“They mought not be good enough,” one character says – an archaic and possibly Elizabethan spelling of the word, might.)

Sea Of Grass is a novella about the clash between ranchers and farmers in the American Southwest. That clash way predates the American cowboy. It is encapsulated in the seminal story of Cain and Abel, where Cain – the farmer – inherits his father’s land but kills his herdsmen brother because he is jealous of Abel’s closeness to God. In the American West, ranchers held farmers in contempt because they seemed docile and desperate and dependent on forces outside their control, like the weather. Nevertheless, as with Abel, it was clear where history was headed, and these docile and hardworking people quickly fenced in the grasslands and took over the world. In his recreation of a heavily-mythologized era in the American history, Richter rivals Cormac McCarthy in his realism and attention to detail.

In the very first sentence, Richter tells us where both history and this book are headed. I don’t know how long it took him to write the opening, but by the looks of it, it took him about six seconds. Richter goes on - and finishes the paragraph - with one long sentence that hews his main character to such muscular and vivid details that we are effectively forbidden to look away. Uncle Jim Brewerton rides a lathered horse because he is clearly obsessed to the point of madness. And his house is “bare…as a garret” because clearly no woman could live there for very long. He might not have been able to keep a wife, we find out in this first paragraph, but he sure as hell isn’t going to lose his empire. Richter gets a close variant of the book’s title into the second sentence – hard to do – and concludes with a quasi-demonic image of the man’s eyes. Any empire made of grass must necessarily be held together by human will, and we all know how that ends. An unstoppable force is hurtling towards an unmovable object, and and we’re only at line nine.

The first paragraph of the book describes the stakes in the most epic possible terms: The fencing off of the land, the humiliation of human will, the collapse of masculine virtue. Shakespeare would be proud. And the retrospective passage on page 93 (“But when I look back on it now…”) affirms that the stakes were indeed that high. In fact, we are told that the outcome could not have been otherwise because we are in the realm of biblical prophesy. It was all ordained, written in the Book of Fate. The settling of the American West was morally justified by the idea of Manifest Destiny, which claims that white society was destined to conquer this land. But within a generation, that same society cast aside the rough men who had created it. In the debate about where the rights of those rough men ended and those of polite society began one can see - with a little squint - the antecedents of our current political divide.

The predictive paragraph provides a short introductory thought and then a series of phrases held aloft by semi-colons like a heavy drape hung from hooks. The suggestion isn’t just that the narrator is on a rhetorical roll, though he clearly is, but that a kind of biblical truth is speaking through him - a truth that does not have time for restraint. It just keeps going until everything has been said. At this moment, our narrator is no longer an astute teenager in an adult drama but rather a temporary medium for the red-eyed God himself. The dictators of this destiny must be dead “fifty or a thousand years,” we are told, before mortals can understand their words. We intuitively know that when fifty years and a thousand years are interchangeable, we are no longer in human time, we are in God-time. We are in a time when existence is revealed to be cruel, just, and true.

What a terrifying grouping of words. Lord help us if they go together as naturally as they seem to here.