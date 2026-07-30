TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
working rich's avatar
working rich
2d

Do a good job, ruffle feathers, and make people upset with the truth.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian McNamara's avatar
Brian McNamara
2d

Excellent statement. I look forward to reading your pieces for CBS as I do here. I hope we also understand that you have to make a living and journalism is a difficult and important path to making a living.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sebastian Junger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture