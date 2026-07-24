TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
2d

Ken, I was there when that little girl, the burn victim, came to Bucca and the team that worked to save her life were and still are, real heroes...and you and Brendan were my patients in Vicenza...one of my favorite patient was KIA in Afghanistan, SSg Michael Grabel... he was at a loya jirga and was ambushed after leaving...another hero....These amazing people who went above and beyond to HELP others in need, no matter what. To read the Bucca story and to remember it all, was so good , such a good reminder of humanity...as opposed to trump bragging of hitting them hard and destroying them back to the dark ages. Thank you for this. And for your service.

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Nathan Fletcher's avatar
Nathan Fletcher
1d

Sebastian, this is one of the clearest things I have read about courage, service, and masculinity. You put words to a disconnect that many of us feel but struggle to articulate.

When I was deployed in the Marine Corps, if you saw a fellow Marine pinned down by machine gun fire you go get them. Every fucking time. Even if you are likely to get shot in the process. You do it because they would do it for you. You do it because it is what we did.

Then we come home to a country where it can seem no one wants to sacrifice anything for anyone. We were willing to die for values that are hard to find in the people leading us. Trump avoided military service while his country was sending young men to war and didn't take a principles position in opposition to the war. Instead, he cowered behind a fake injury. His kids have probably never been within a mile of a recruiting station. All while wrapping themselves in the flag and our service members.

They use power not make the world a better place but for self-enrichment while treating truth and responsibility as disposable. It is the opposite of honor, courage, and commitment.

Your point about masculinity is exactly right. The left got so careless talking about toxic masculinity that it seemed any masculinity itself was a disease. The right responded by taking the actual toxic parts—aggression, domination, performative toughness—and calling it masculinity.

Real masculinity is simpler. Protect and provide for your family. Admit when you’re wrong. Keep your word. Do hard work. Be willing to stand up for someone who can't. Serve something bigger than yourself. Be strong enough to ask for help when you need it.

War taught me that courage is sacrifice. Coming home taught me that sacrifice shouldn't end when the shooting stops.

Thank you for writing this.

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