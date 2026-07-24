(OP Restrepo, Korengal Valley, Afghanistan 2007. Credit: Sebastian Junger)

When fifty-six wealthy, privileged white men signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, they were signing their death warrants – and they knew it. If they lost the war with England, which was entirely possible, these men would have been sentenced to hang as traitors. Their courage was easily equal to the physical courage of their contemporaries who fought at Lexington and Concord and Bunker Hill. The Signers weren’t after power – they already had that – they were after freedom. And their willingness to die for it is why we now enjoy a democracy rather than, say, the sort of oligarchy that curses other mega-states like Russia and China.

During her 2008 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton lied multiple times about having to run through sniper fire after landing at the Bosnian city of Tuzla a decade earlier. In fact, she was greeted on the tarmac by Bosnian schoolchildren singing their national anthem. Expropriating someone else’s tragedy to make yourself look courageous is a kind of cardinal sin - even worse than cowardice itself, which at least has the benefit of honesty. Courage is the willingness to sacrifice yourself for others, full stop. And anyone – male or female, gay or straight, young or old – can be courageous because it is something that is chosen, not inherited. No one is born brave. Power is the exact opposite of courage: It exists to protect you from having to make sacrifices for others. Powerful people surround themselves with walls and soldiers and lawyers and money to insulate themselves from consequences and responsibilities.

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The extraordinary thing about the American Constitution and Bill of Rights is that they were written by powerful men who were willing to die for the freedom of others. And should they survive the war, they made themselves subject to the same laws and responsibilities as the commoners around them. Murder, theft, graft, and corruption are crimes no matter who commits them.

A lot of ink has been spilled about which era “Make America Great Again” refers to. Did Trump mean the revolutionary era, when leaders literally wagered their lives on the future of the nation? The pre-civil rights era of the 1950s, when we were flush from a wartime economy? The pre-regulatory state of the 1980s? The innocence of the 1990s, before 9/11 and the War on Terror? Trump has never made it clear, so I’d like to suggest that it means returning to an era when our leaders were courageous in the old and true sense of the word: Willing to suffer or even die for us - as we then would for them.

Don’t get me wrong, courage abounds in this country. July 22 was the 19th anniversary of the death of PFC Juan Sebastian Restrepo, who was born in Colombia and died fighting for this country at the bottom of a hill in Afghanistan. I was with his unit on and off for a year and made a film, Restrepo, in honor of both the man and the outpost that his brothers in 2nd Platoon built on top of that hill. To mark the date, I went to see Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey with one of Restrepo’s platoon mates. Brendan and I agreed that the movie contains very helpful advice about trying to recapture one’s former life. This was made clear when Odysseus sails past the Sirens - whose singing puts men into such a frenzy that they jump overboard and drown. He ties himself to the mast so that he can survive their irresistible charms but, instead, is put into a state of unbearable regret. “The thing you miss most is the thing you already had - and lost,” the Sirens tell him. He used to have a family and a home but gave it all up for adventure and war.

As Odysseus discovered, there is no making something great again - but we can be great in new ways. The nation is filled with men like those of 2nd Platoon, Battle Company, 173rd Airborne and every other platoon that has ever fought and every man and woman who has ever wagered their lives on the future of this great nation. Their courage should make us weep. Which brings me to our current leadership. The Trump Administration has numerous - and stunning - flaws, but at the root of them all, is a fatal misconception about the true nature of masculinity. The MAGA iconography of guns, tattoos, exercise regimens, cage fights and violent rhetoric is the exact opposite of masculinity, which rests on the idea that you sacrifice first, you sacrifice the most and don’t seek to dominate others. These people are mistaking masculinity for aggression which - in the animal world - is often a sign of weakness. The reason small dogs bark at big dogs is that the small dogs are scared, and their only hope is to make it seem that killing them will incur costs that the bigger dog might not want to suffer. Even small gashes lead to infections, and infections lead to death.

What I see in the posturing of wanna-be warriors in the Trump administration are men who are not at all sure about their masculinity. The mob that attacked the nation’s Capitol on January 6 were filled with men like that. Like the Trump administration, almost none had seen combat and most hadn’t even served in the U.S. military. Regardless, they adorned themselves with tactical clothing and empty plate carriers (word got out that wearing real plate carriers during the commission of a crime is its own crime) and other bogus signifiers. They overwhelmed the Capitol Police because they outnumbered them by perhaps ten-to-one until - as one grateful police officer put it - “These giants showed up.” The giants were Virginia State Troopers in riot gear. Many of them had probably voted for Donald Trump, but that didn’t seem to matter when it came to defending their fellow officers and their nation. That the rioters fled tells you everything you need to know about whether they truly thought they were fighting for freedom. Freedom is of such universal and sacred value that people are willing to die for it; everything else is theater.

If we want to make this nation great in new ways, we need a new vision. What is true strength, true courage? True security and wealth? Masculinity, properly done, inspires feelings of respect and gratitude rather than fear. Once people fear you, you’re in a contest that you might lose because even small dogs can inflict harm. I cannot describe this new vision for our country better than a message I received from a combat surgeon posted to Iraq a decade and a half ago, so I will let this man speak for himself. Any nation that produces people like this is a great nation, full stop.

I was posted to Camp Bucca. This was a detention facility in southern Iraq near Basra. It held 12,000 inmates of which only a handful were POW’s. My job, along with a surgical team, was to care for the surgical needs of the detainees and any trauma victims from nearby TICs (combat). One day a family came to the front gate of the camp. Their 12 year old daughter had been burned over about 40% of her body from an exploding kerosene lamp. I knew if I asked for permission from the camp commander I would get turned down so, I decided to go ahead without permission. We loaded her into a Hummvee ambulance and took her into the confines of the prison to the hospital. We started the process of burn excision and skin grafting in the operating room. We didn’t have a dermatome or a skin mesher so I free handed the excision and the skin harvest for grafting. We wouldn’t attempt to remove all the burned skin in one surgery because it causes quite a bit of blood loss. Remember, this was done without the knowledge of the camp commander.

Once we had grafted the majority of the burns I was at the limit of my ability. She had burned areas on her neck and face that needed a burn specialist. These areas would scar and may result in contraction of scars and that would be disfiguring for any person let alone a young girl. I had friends in the US Embassy in Kuwait who helped get the girl and her mother passports and visas to the US. I then contacted the Shriners hospital in Boston. They graciously agreed to take over her care. The girl, Maria, and her mother were flown to Kuwait and on to Boston where they completed the surgeries needed to complete her treatment. About a month after Maria was flown to the States I returned to the US. I went to the Shriner’s hospital to visit Maria but she had been discharged a few days prior. I asked if I could see her and they told me that due to patient confidentiality they couldn’t tell me where she was staying. I never saw her again