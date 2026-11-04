TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Nathan Fletcher's avatar
Nathan Fletcher
1d

Such a powerful image.

The people standing up can be one man standing in front of a tank or more than a million people joining hands across multiple countries to stand against authoritarian oppression.

Sometimes it means crossing a bridge in Selma, knowing what’s waiting on the other side.

And sometimes it means people quietly, but overwhelmingly, walking into a voting booth and saying, “No. This isn’t who we are.”

Different moments. Different acts of courage. The same reminder that ordinary people have extraordinary power when they stand up for what is just.

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
1d

That image says it all.

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