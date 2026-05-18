Father went to the door and looked at us again. Then the dark came back, and he stood in the black door, and then the door turned black again. Caddy held me and I could hear us all, and the darkness, and something I could smell. And then I could see the windows, where the trees were buzzing. Then the dark began to in smooth, bright shapes, like it always does, even when Caddy says that I have been asleep.

That passage ends the first chapter of the book, entitled “April Seventh, 1928.” A few pages earlier is the startling sentence, The grass was buzzing in the moonlight where my shadow walked on the grass. And a few pages before that, The cellar steps ran up the hill in the moonlight and T.P. fell up the hill, into the moonlight, and I ran against the fence and T.P. ran behind me saying, “Hush up, hush up.” Then he fell into the flowers, laughing, and I ran into the box.

One of the pleasures of reading William Faulkner is that you so frequently have no idea what is happening. Eventually, you just give up and let the feeling of not understanding wash over you uncontested. I did, at any rate. We are by many accounts a “left hemisphere” society, habituated to rational, linear thought and uncomfortable with the intuitive, macroscopic, subjective viewpoint of the right hemisphere. But the order and coherence that we impose on what we see, obscures what we are actually seeing. A brown dog is also, literally, a textured swatch of color that makes loud harsh noises from a hole at one end and wags a long thin thing at the other.

You get the idea.