You know you’re in good hands when you read about American soldiers in Vietnam:

All the grunts were whistling, and no two were whistling the same tune, it sounded like a locker room before a game that nobody wanted to play. Or almost nobody.

For Memorial Day I will be talking about a classic book about the Vietnam war, Dispatches, published in 1977. Herr uses a style so compelling it is almost impossible not to imitate; the risks of seeming pathetic are a small price to pay to be anywhere near prose such as:

Even bitter refracted faith was better than no faith at all, like the black Marine I’d heard about during heavy shelling at Con Thien who said, “Don’t worry, baby, God’ll think of something.” Flip religion, it was so far out, you couldn’t blame anyone for believing anything. Guys dressed up as batman fetishes, I saw a whole squad like that, it gave them a kind of dumb esprit. Guys stuck the ace of spades in their helmet bands, they picked relics off the enemy they’d killed, a little transfer of power. One man carried an oatmeal cookie through his tour, wrapped up in foil and plastic and three pairs of socks. He took a lot of shit about it (“When you go to sleep we’re gonna eat your fuckin’ cookie”) but his wife had baked it and mailed it to him, he wasn’t kidding.

And late in this extraordinary book – this anti-bible, this guiding darkness for those who no longer trust the light – comes a passage about the press corps:

They knew that, no matter how honestly they worked, their best work would somehow be lost in the wash of news, all the facts, all the Vietnam stories. Conventional journalism could no more reveal this war than conventional firepower could win it…