Twenty years after the end of air travel, the caravans of the Traveling Symphony moved slowly under a white-hot sky. It was the end of July, and the twenty-five year-old thermometer affixed to the back of the lead caravan read 106 Fahrenheit, 41 Celsius. They were near Lake Michigan but they couldn’t see it from here. Trees pressed in close at the sides of the road and erupted through cracks in the pavement, saplings bending under the caravans and soft leaves brushing the legs of the horses and symphony alike. The heat had persisted for a relentless week.

Most of them were on foot to reduce the load on the horses, who had to be rested in the shade more frequently than anyone would have liked. The Symphony didn’t know this territory well and wanted to be done with it, but speed wasn’t possible in this heat. They walked with weapons in their hands, the actors running their lines and the musicians trying to ignore the actors, scouts watching for danger ahead and behind on the road. “It’s not a bad test,” the director said, earlier in the day. Gil was seventy-two years old, riding in the back of the second caravan now, his legs not quite what they used to be. “If you can remember your lines in questionable territory, you’ll be fine onstage.”

“Enter Lear,” Kristen said.

Thus, we are introduced to the Traveling Symphony in Emily St. John Mandel’s post-apocalyptic novel, Station Eleven. Published half a decade before Covid, the novel describes with terrifying realism the effect of a plague the kills people within hours of infection. Ninety-nine percent of the world’s population is wiped out within days. Everything stops, and survivors must decide whether life is possible or even worth it. Many kill themselves. One sociopath starts a cult organized around ritual killing. And a few lucky people achieve the kind of resourcefulness and courage that humans are known for. In concept, the novel reminds me of Cormac McCarthy’s, The Road, though the writing is not as good and the plot is vastly superior. St. John Mandel has a vision of the future, a prophesy perhaps, and a revelation of what humans truly are. It’s both terrifying and deeply moving.