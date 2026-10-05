There seemed to be nothing to see; no fences, no creeks or trees, no hills or fields. If there was a road, I could not make it out in the feint starlight. There was nothing but land: no country at all, but the material out of which countries are made. No, there was nothing but land - slightly undulating, I knew, because often our wheels ground against the brake as we went down into a hollow and lurched up again on the other side. I had the feeling that the world was left behind, that we had got over the edge of it, and were outside man’s jurisdiction. I had never before looked up at the sky when there was not a familiar mountain range against it. But this was the complete dome of heaven, all there was of it. The wagon jolted on, carrying me I know not whither. I don’t think I was homesick. If we never arrived anywhere, it did not matter. Between the earth and sky, I felt blotted out. I did not say my prayers that night: here, I felt, what would be would be.

And ten pages later:

There in the sheltered draw-bottom the wind did not blow very hard, but I could hear it singing its humming tune up on the level, and I could see the tall grasses wave. The earth was warm under me, and warm as I crumbled it through my fingers. Queer little red bugs came out and moved in slow squadrons around me. Their backs were polished vermillion, with black spots. I kept as still as I could. Nothing happened. I did not expect anything to happen. I was something that lay under the sun, and felt it, like the pumpkins, and I did not want to be anything more. I was entirely happy. Perhaps we feel like that when we die and become part of something entire, whether it is sun and air, or goodness and knowledge. At any rate, that is happiness; to be dissolved into something complete and great. When it comes to one, it comes as naturally as sleep.

My Antonia refers to a young Czech emigre whom the novel’s main character, Jim Burden, meets on a train from Virginia. Jim is ten and has been sent to live with his grandparents in rural Nebraska after his parents died. “The only thing very noticeable about Nebraska was that it was still, all day long, Nebraska,” Jim observes as his train rattles westwards. Cather made that same journey with her family when she was nine but chose to write her novel in the first person, as a boy. She would go on to scandalize the literary world by openly living with a woman most of her adult life, dying of breast cancer at age 74.

Jim and Antonia are headed to the same little town, as it turns out, and the two become friends in this desolate new land. They see-saw back and forth between attraction, friendship, estrangement, other partners and a final encounter late in life when Jim is trapped in a childless marriage and Antonia has birthed ten children on a Nebraska farm. “Whatever we had missed,” Jim realizes, “we possessed together the precious, the incommunicable past.”

With those words, the novel ends.

My Antonia was published in 1918 and set her up for a Pulitzer Prize five years later, for a novel about World War One. It was an era of tremendous turmoil but also of singular scientific breakthroughs in physics. Scientists like Nils Bohr, Verner Heisenberg and Erwin Schrödinger discovered that a photon fired at two slits will pass through both simultaneously unless observed by a conscious being, in which case it picks just one. The famous “double slit experiment” suggested that consciousness dictates reality rather than the other way around, which lead Schrödinger to theorize that the entire universe might be conscious in some way that we don’t understand - or can’t. He was forced to consider the possibility that death was an ultimate expansion rather than a final ending.

The first double-slit experiment was conducted in 1909, and the possibility of a cosmic unity - always a favorite of religious thinkers - suddenly had scientific basis. When Jim Burden declares that he did not want to exist anymore and that happiness meant being “dissolved into something complete and great,” he was expressing a spiritual sentiment that has existed for thousands of years, but was now the cutting edge of science. Nature has long been known to put people into a state of awe, and much of Cather’s prose is devoted to the natural world that surrounds her characters and threatens to obliterate them. “There was nothing but land: no country at all, but the material out of which countries are made,” Jim comments about his nighttime passage in the back of a wagon. If you are going to engage in a radical idea, you’d be well advised to use the simplest, most straight forward language you can muster. But if you are going to engage in a relatively common idea - the immensity of the American West - you’d better conjure up some pretty startling images. Some unheard-of language. Some drop-dead prose. “The material out of which countries are made,” is one of those phrases that, once heard, will never leave the head of a writer because it marks a kind of high-water mark. Even if you can’t attain that level of thought - Cather herself rarely pulls it off - it’s the magnetic north that must tug at all our compass needles regardless of where we’re headed.

Then more gorgeous language: “I had the feeling that the world was left behind, that we had got over the edge of it, and were outside man’s jurisdiction.” The syntax and language are reminiscent of Cormac McCarthy in their slightly archaic formality, which is to say that he either read Cather - highly likely - or they were both influenced by the same writers. And Cather uses some nice repetition that was also very of-the-moment. Compare “The earth was warm under me, and warm as I crumbled it through my fingers,” to James Joyce’s famous sentence from The Dead: “[Snow] was falling on every part of the dark central plain, on the treeless hills, falling softly on the Bog of Allen and, farther westwards, softly falling into the dark mutinous Shannon waves.” The inversion of “falling softly/softly falling” is echoed in “the earth was warm/and warm as I...” The Dead was published four years before My Antonia, as the last story of a collection called Dubliners, and the final paragraph has inspired other writers to attempt such poetic repetition ever since.

Almost by definition, repeating a word or phrase is not about information, it is about rhythm. Every sentence and paragraph has a kind of pulse, and if that force is disrupted, the words will fight you every step of the way. Feeling that pulse and emphasizing it through repetition and punctuation almost allows the book to read itself aloud. A comma stops the reader for a moment, and that can either create cadence or destroy it. (A comma stops the reader for a moment and that can either create cadence or destroy it.) Good writing is good rhythm, and you’ll know good rhythm when it pulls you by the hand like a six year-old excited to show you the wonders of the world.