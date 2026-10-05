TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Sarah Kendzior's avatar
Sarah Kendzior
Oct 5

I love this book. I read it late in life and wish I'd read it earlier. Great analysis too, Sebastian.

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working rich's avatar
working rich
Oct 5

My Antonia was required reading before my freshman year in HS in 1963…

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