The Creator sat upon the throne, thinking. Behind him stretched the illimitable continent of heaven, steeped in a glory of light and color; before him rose the black night of Space, like a wall. His mighty bulk towered rugged and mountain-like into the zenith, and His divine head blazed there like a distant sun. At His feet stood three colossal figures, diminished to extinction, almost, by contrast – archangels – their heads level with His ankle-bone.

When the creator finished thinking, He said, “I have a thought, behold!”

He lifted his hand, and from it burst a fountain-spray of fire, a million stupendous suns, which clove the darkness and soared, away and away and away, diminishing in magnitude and intensity as they pierced the far frontiers of Space, until at last they were but as diamond nailheads, sparking under the domed vast roof of the universe.

“A small globe I made, a time, two times and a half ago. You saw it, but did not notice it in the explosion of worlds and suns that sprayed from my hand. Man is an experiment, the other animals are another experiment. Time will show if they are worth the trouble. The exhibition is over; you may take your leave, my lords.”

Mark Twain wrote most of Letters from the Earth in the dark years that followed the death of his wife and daughter and his descent into debt. He entrusted a biographer and his only remaining child, Clara, with the decision of what to do with his unpublished works after his own death in 1910, but Letters was deemed too blasphemous to make public. The title is easily misunderstood as a communication from Mother Earth to the human race. In fact, its opening sections are letters written by Satan to his fellow archangels, Gabriel and Michael, about planet Earth and the humans who inhabit it. An attempt was made by author Bernard DeVoto to publish the work in 1939, but Clara refused out of fear that it would ruin her father’s reputation. Over twenty years later, in 1962, she finally agreed to the publication of the book because, as she put it, “Mark Twain belonged to the world.” At the time, Clara was an 88-year-old invalid living in Mission Beach, California with her husband, Jacques. Through her husband, Clara told The New York Times that she hoped that “the conversational tone of the essays would not lead to protest letters.”