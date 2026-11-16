When I was very young, I drove down the Pacific Coast in an old Subaru station wagon, sleeping on remote beaches and cooking meals on a camping stove. Somewhere in Oregon the traffic on the coast road was stopped for a while, and drivers began turning off their engines and getting out of their cars. I was on a downhill, so I cocked the wheels and put the stick shift into first and got out as well. It was warm and everyone had their windows down because air conditioning was almost unheard back then; you had to go into a bank or a movie theater to get cool.

In the car ahead of me was a young German couple, the man at the wheel. I wandered over and started chatting with them. They were both good-looking in that German way and fascinated by America, also in that German way, and extremely open and curious. The Berlin Wall had just come down and there was a sense of incredible excitement and possibility in the air. For some reason we exchanged mailing addresses in case I should go to Germany, or they should come back to the United States, and then the traffic started moving and I got back in my Subaru and never saw them again.

They wrote me once or twice, I think – I can’t remember - and then, several years later, a package arrived in the mail. It was from Germany. I opened it to find a pair of black leather boots with a zipper running up the inside. A handwritten note said, “He left me for another woman and these were his favorite boots. I thought you should have them.”

They fit me perfectly. The woman invited me to visit her, but I never did, and we eventually lost touch. But I still have the boots, and when I had them resoled recently - at a tiny shoe repair place on Delancey, in Manhattan - the cobbler told me the boots were now sought-after and very expensive. The cobbler was from Tajikistan and had grown up under communism before escaping to the United States. Last week I wore the boots while talking to a group of financial managers who wanted to know how combat journalists assess risk. Shortly beforehand, I was told in a whisper that my tiny audience represented 20 trillion dollars of investment capital. I told the (mostly) men in the room that even more than happiness, humans are looking for meaning. And that circumstances of high meaning are almost always associated with circumstances of high consequence, and that it is very hard to have one without the other. That is why soldiers miss war and gamblers go back to the casino and people have children and financial titans keep moving trillions of dollars around. Without money on the table, poker is just a fairly uninteresting card game.

One of the things that artificial intelligence will never be able to conjure up - and gamblers will never be able to run odds on - and traders will never be able to leverage - is the story of my boots. It’s just too weird, too random, and too narrative-defying to come from anywhere but the human world - and maybe from anywhere but this country. I don’t think any other country could assemble such a cast of characters and nationalities around a pair of boots. I don’t think any other country defies prediction or characterization in quite the same way.

Last year, a trio of Yale professors released a video on the New York Times website saying that they were moving out of the country because fascism was coming to the United States. All three were exceedingly-committed to freedom and democracy. First of all, I thought, if you think fascism is coming to your country you don’t leave, you dig in. The grandfather of my first wife fought the Nazis in his native Bulgaria at age fourteen; thousands of young people went to Spain to fight the fascists in the 1930s (around one quarter of them were killed.) And secondly, I thought, fascism is not coming to America; more democracy is. The only tale that is weirder and more American than my boots is how Donald Trump destroyed the Republican party in a way that Democrats could never have done. He wiped out the Republican stronghold in the South, handed over Texas, and gave up the newly gained Midwest. When I was with the U.S. military in Afghanistan, our little outpost had something called a “position of last resort.” It was a sandbagged bunker with a radio, lots of ammunition and some medical supplies. That was where you were supposed to retreat if the outpost were overrun – which had almost happened to an American unit one valley over. For the life of me, I don’t see where the position of last resort is for the MAGA movement and the Republican party in general. I’d been telling my friends that the political Ponzi scheme that Trump had been running for a decade would eventually collapse, but I never imagined a collapse on this scale.

How wonderful - not because the country has turned on Republicans but because Republicans have finally turned on themselves. As a journalist and semi-public figure, I’m not for either party; I’m for whoever adheres most faithfully to democracy and the idea of human dignity. Democrats have also failed those standards many times. But every society in the world is split almost exactly fifty-fifty between men and women, and between liberals and conservatives. That is not an accident; it’s a product of evolution that is hardwired into our biology and genes. So, I am not rooting for the destruction of the Republican party; I’m rooting for the destruction of anyone, friend or foe, who threatens our democracy with their authoritarian nonsense. This country defied long term predictions in the recent midterms and will do so many times again.

A few days after I met the German couple, I picked up a drifter who’d run out of money and needed a meal. We stopped at the next town to buy food and whiskey and then pulled over at a deserted beach to cook dinner. We built a driftwood fire as the sun went down and cooked our food and then started in on the whiskey. Hours later, the bottle nearly empty, I looked up and saw that my new friend had the head of a wolf. I don’t mean that in some figurative sense; he literally had a wolf’s head on top of his neck. He stared at me as if daring me to react. I froze and then collected myself because I thought that acknowledging something like that might put me in danger. I knew from college anthropology that turning into a wolf was called lycanthropy - my thesis was on Navajo Wolves, or “Skinwalkers” - and lycanthropy appears in almost every society in the world and obviously comes from a very deep and ancient place in the human psyche. I looked away from the man for a while and then back, but he still had the head of a wolf. I tried to stay calm while his canine eyes bored into me, and we finished the whiskey and finally kicked down the fire and got into our sleeping bags. I lay there with a knife in my hand and finally went to sleep. The next morning, he seemed to have regained human form, and we made coffee and exchanged addresses – somewhere he said he had a woman and maybe a kid – and went our separate ways.

It could be said that since 2015, the United States has shared a campfire with a man who had the head of a wolf. January 6 was a man with the head of a wolf. ICE agents shooting people in Minneapolis was a man with the head of a wolf. Boat strikes in the Caribbean was a man with the head of a wolf. It is important in such situations to not only avoid showing fear but to remember that the other person is human, no matter how terrifying they are. In traditional belief, people don’t necessarily choose be a werewolf; it just happens, and they don’t know what to do with their power. For a decade, America has not known what not to do with her power. But now the sun has risen and we find ourselves with a brutal headache on a beautiful beach. Get the fire going. Make some coffee. Get to work.

Years later, incidentally, I got a letter from that man. He asked if I remembered him, and I wrote back that I did - and did he remember what had happened at the campfire that night? I never heard from him again.