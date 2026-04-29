In the 6th Century B.C., Emperor Darius of Persia led the most powerful army of antiquity against the Scythians, a nomadic raiding culture at the edge of his empire. In military terms the Scythians didn’t have a chance, but they didn’t seem to know that. As the two armies faced each other across the battlefield, the Scythian warriors noticed hares in the underbrush and started hunting them. In all likelihood, these men were about to be slaughtered, but their insouciance so unnerved Darius that he withdrew his armies under cover of night.

The sense of superiority often held by mobile societies stems in part from their warlike culture. “Nomads tend to have strong warrior traditions in which young men who are initiated together…must protect their own herds, and raid outside for animals,” write scholars Allen Johnson and Timothy Earle. Sheep and cattle disperse across far too much land to be monitored, so herding societies often depend on a reputation for ferocity and revenge to keep people from stealing them. A wheat field is almost impossible to steal, so farming societies can afford to be much more docile.

Small, mobile, violent groups like the Scythians – and modern-day motorcycle gangs and even Special Forces – put a premium on courage and unity because their survival depends on it. Rivalries may fracture a group, but there is virtually no concept of a member being an “enemy” within the ranks; historically, such a person would be expelled or killed. Powerful and established societies like our own, however, can indulge in divisive rhetoric because their immediate survival doesn’t seem to be at stake. Politicians can accuse entire groups of being detrimental because they don’t believe those same people will be needed to help fight off an enemy. At the CNN/Tea Party debate during the Republican primary in 2011, for example, Wolf Blitzer asked Texas Governor Rick Perry whether the state should pay for the care of an uninsured sick person, or let him die. Before Perry could answer, the crowd started chanting, “Let him die!”