Displaying a stunning level of obsession with Maine Senatorial candidate Graham Platner, the New York Times has come out with yet another feature-length piece about him, this time presented as a “conversation” between opinion writers Frank Bruni and Bret Stephens. It is titled, Is There Nothing Voters Won’t Forgive? I could care less about Platner – though for the country’s sake, I do hope Democrats flip the Senate in November – my concern is for the New York Times, which I have read and admired my entire life. But their descent into click-bait headlines and transparent excuses for liberal elites leaves me mortified.

Today’s piece is almost two thousand words and comes on the heels of half a dozen features on Platner that even a majority of Times readers have dismissed as biased hit jobs. Maybe Bruni and Stephens were triggered by Platner’s landslide victory in the Maine primaries earlier this week. Regardless, they allowed their journalistic standards to slip almost immediately. First, Bruni dismissed Platner’s win as a “coronation,” which is deeply weird, considering that Platner won almost three quarters of the vote in a process that is defined in our country’s Constitution as a remedy for royal coronation. Then Stephens goes on to say that Platner’s transgressions are less tenuous than those of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused by a woman named Christine Blasey Ford of trying to rape her at a high school party in the 1980s. Another woman, Julie Swetnick, claimed she saw Kavanaugh at high school parties where she and other young women were drugged and gang raped. None of those claims were substantiated at Senate confirmation hearings in 2018.

Platner, on the other hand, was accused of shutting a woman in a room during an argument. He was not accused of rape, sexual assault, sexual coercion, solicitation or any of other horrifying crimes that keep popping up in the Trump administration. Where are the editors at this newspaper? For that matter, where is the ombudsman? (In fact, The Times eliminated the only oversight position almost ten years ago to focus more on “reader engagement and digital feedback.”) And speaking of reader engagement, even a casual scan of the comments about today’s conversation reveals that a large majority of readers are at least bewildered, if not incensed, by the Times’s double standard on matters of morality. A woman in Massachusetts had this to say:

I’m trying to lower my blood pressure after reading this ridiculous exchange between two men. Comparing Platner to Brett Kavanaugh? The Times should report on how the Trump White House restricted the FBI’s investigation, preventing agents from interviewing witnesses or following up on tips…As a woman and survivor, let me tell you, there’s a huge difference. You simply don’t like Platner’s politics. Let’s discuss that. I know women from Maine, I talked to them about Platner. You clearly don’t understand the voters. That’s not surprising. Your silo is secure and safe. And you don’t realize that people actually suffer from PTSD. I know firsthand. It’s a long, hard battle. Your moral outrage is pathetic.

Meanwhile, there doesn’t seem to be any level of elite wrongdoing that The Times isn’t prepared to help excuse. One day prior to the Bruni and Stephens conversation, The Times allowed a former federal prosecutor named Ankush Khardori to publish a full-length defense of an acquaintance who had popped up in the Epstein files. Kathy Ruemmler, White House counsel under Obama and a top lawyer at Goldman Sachs, was revealed to have given Epstein legal advice after he pled guilty in Florida to state charges of solicitation of prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution. Ruemmler went on to seemingly become a friend and confidant of Epstein, though she explained to Khardori that she never would have done so, had she known the extent of his crimes.

Khardori’s explanation – which I find entirely plausible – is that there is a huge amount of pressure on corporate lawyers to both turn a blind eye to the sins of a client and to work for exceedingly wealthy, powerful people. Obviously, Jeffrey Epstein provided an opportunity to do both. When Ruemmler leaves Goldman Sachs later this month, she will receive 25 million dollars in compensation for last year’s work and 80 million dollars in stock options. Fair enough – that’s how the world works.

But let’s, for a moment, imagine that Graham Platner had palled around with Jeffrey Epstein and provided oysters for his private island. Would the Times have allowed a friend of Platner’s to write a 2,300-word “guest essay” explaining that that’s just how the oyster-farming business works? That sometimes you just have to give a thousand dollars’ worth of freshly shucked oysters to a convicted sex criminal?

Obviously not. And that’s why the New York Times is ridiculed even by its own readers for being elitist, performative and hypocritical. But The Times is also the gold standard for journalism and has been a stalwart foe of the authoritarian excesses of our current president since he descended his golden escalator a decade ago. Maybe they will wreck their ship on Maine’s rocky shores and finally wake up to their own hypocrisy - I hope so. I love the paper deeply and count on it every day to deliver the news of the world. But I think they have completely misread the will of the people in Maine. For better or worse, I think incumbent Susan Collins is going to get crushed in November…and I think the Republicans know it.