TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Riva Duncan's avatar
Riva Duncan
11h

I've been barely hanging on to my NYT subscription, hoping they right their ship. But this most recent piece is the straw for me. It is really sad, because now more than ever it is critical our country has unbiased journalism. While CBS news is imploding due to corporate decisions much higher up by inexperienced and blatantly biased idiots, the NYT is doing this to themselves. NYT, look in the mirror -- it's you. You're the problem.

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Nate's avatar
Nate
10hEdited

It’s not just the New York Times. CNN is also on the warpath against Platner. I thought his interview on Morning Joe was spectacular. He really dismantled their performative establishment hits subtly…the guy is intelligent and doesn’t suffer fools. I really think people are starting to see through the elite political/media machine. Everyone of these hit pieces make people like him mare. I hope I’m right…I fear our country is heading for peril if there aren’t more voices like his in positions of power. I feel the same way about Thomas Massie…very different ideologically than Platner on many issues, but he’s authentic and sees the rot that the rest of America is catching on to. Interesting times.

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