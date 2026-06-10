TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Cavcdr66's avatar
Cavcdr66
2d

One of the things I note is that America’s first progressive President, Teddy Roosevelt, also had a complex personal belief system yet people today (if they even recognize him for his progressive beliefs) ignore or are unaware.

Platner I believe is seen by many people as representing BOTH everyday people we see around us and someone who is trying to improve themselves and their country. That’s what resonates.

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Jimmy Murphy's avatar
Jimmy Murphy
2d

It’s now in the hands of Maine citizens not the arrogant NYT. Platner is what modern day revolution looks like,let the people accept the results peacefully and with grace..the winds of change are beginning to stir

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