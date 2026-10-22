TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Nathan Fletcher's avatar
Nathan Fletcher
7d

Sebastian, fascinating piece. The opening about reflection and the image of two shadows had me hooked. But what really stayed with me was where you took it: who we are as a people and what happens to our societal norms when so much of our life moves into a world controlled and manipulated by a handful of powerful men.

This certainly isn’t the first time America’s faced that problem. We’ve had instances where we pushed back—Teddy Roosevelt and Hiram Johnson, for example. But what worries me now is the challenge of making that course correction when the people who hold so much of the power don’t just hold power over economics and politicians, but over information. Over what is “true.”

We’re often not arguing over values or ideology but about two competing sets of “facts” about an issue that are impossibly incongruent with one another. That is the reality of social media and the internet age, plus the erosion of trust in the media (often well deserved).

And as people get isolated online, we lose the natural check on being an asshole. When I was a kid, if you were an asshole the other kids wouldn’t let you play with them. That made you follow the rules. On social media, the opposite happens. Not only can you be outrageous anonymously, but the algorithms reward outrage and extremists. The addictive nature of their product and the direction of the algorithm have weaponized our own psychology against us.

So I hope you’re right about data centers. I hope opposition signifies something that transcends politics and perhaps a moment where we seek to regain some measure of control over our lives. I also hope we seek to return to just a bit more honesty in our debates.

And this is really wild, but maybe we start talking about things in person. Heaven forbid we sit around a dinner table, on a tailgate or a porch, and talk about these things as humans. Passionately disagree without asking someone to leave or refusing to invite them back.

And maybe we’re willing to, if not have our mind changed, at least have our mind informed about the sincerity of the belief of someone on the other side.

That would really be something.

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
8d

Yes! I am behind the anti-data center protests! And yes, how apropos for this one crazy thing to bind us together ....we need to not let thiel and musk ruin our lives.

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