I like to drop something significant every Wednesday, but I’m still working on a piece about Graham Platner, who has inspired both great hope and great worry among liberal voters. During my lifetime, the Democratic Party has all but abandoned the working class (union halls used to be filled with democrats) and has lost many winnable election as a result. The party has also, in my opinion, lost the right to say that they represent all Americans, and it’s time for that to change.

Platner is an interesting choice because he represents a completely new direction for the modern Democratic party. He has made some controversial statements in his past, which some voters may not choose to overlook, but he still represents an incredibly rare phenomenon: The working-class liberal . Platner believes that both parties are deeply corrupt and have split the country along partisan lines to conceal the true division, which is the economic elite versus everyone else. (My podcast guest, Sarah Chayes, has been arguing a similar point for years). And this is a message that working class conservatives might agree with even though it’s coming from a self-declared socialist - which, to me, is true revolution.

I also want to invite you into the back room, as it were, and talk about this platform and what I’m trying to accomplish. I’m a longtime author, but the publishing industry is all but collapsing, so I’m turning to Substack to support my family. I have just passed five hundred paying members on my rolls - something like 6 percent of all members, which is amazing - but it’s still not enough to allow me to continue. I deeply believe in the social power of free information and honest opinion and have made a commitment to not paywall my pieces. My goal is to write things on my Substack that will help keep this country together, which means contesting dangerous and irresponsible behavior wherever I find it - either among my fellow liberals or among conservatives. The journalist in me does not allow a more forgiving standard for people whose political opinions I often share.

But I need you to help. I’ve been writing the most honest and original pieces I can possibly muster for the four months; you’ve had a chance to assess what I’m doing and where I’m headed. So please, consider becoming a paying member if you haven’t already. To continue this work, I need ten or fifteen percent of you to buy me a cup of coffee once a month, as the saying goes. That’t it. And that gives you the right to ask me questions, have conversations and suggest topics. The back-and-forth that is possible on this platform is one of the most exciting things about it.

Thank you. And now sit tight for Graham Platner. On this topic, particularly, I’d love to know what you think.