TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

TRIBE with Sebastian Junger

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Janis Apted Yadiny's avatar
Janis Apted Yadiny
May 28

I am very intrigued by Graham Platner. I listened to a long interview with him and was impressed. Your interest really caught my eye. Please interview him!! To me, he brings some hope for the future of Democrats but I want to know more.

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Gooddogboy
May 28

I also look forward to your article. I dislike Platner and intend to vote for the lone democrat still on the ballot, Costello. Costello is also a veteran. I think Platner is the kind of guy lots of liberal women thinks is a “real man.” He seems like a hothead. He is too old to have made those comments on line. Mocking a fellow soldier when he was shot by the Taliban? The totenkopf alone is disqualifying. We don’t need another shitposter in our non-functional congress! I have seen a lot of signs for him but usually in ritzy oceanfront or riverfront properties. If he wins the primary, I will vote for Collins.

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